Air quality in Lake Tahoe area considered extremely unhealthy dur to Caldor Fire: WHO

For over two weeks, the Caldor Fire has swept across 177,260 acres.

Haley Yamada
August 30, 2021, 8:20 PM
3 min read

Due to the thick smoke from the Caldor Fire, the air quality near the Lake Tahoe area is nearly 40 times what the World Health Organization deems unhealthy, according to data from IQAir.

For over two weeks, the Caldor Fire has swept across 177,260 acres of Northern California and only 14% or the fire is currently contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Monday, over 500 structures have been damaged or destroyed and at least three first responders and two civilians have been injured, according to the state.

Statewide, over 15,000 firefighters are currently battling a total of 15 large wildfires. In total, 1.7 million acres have been burned in 2021, according to the state.

With windy conditions, firefighters are facing challenging weather this week as the Caldor Fire spreads throughout the Lake Tahoe area. The fire is threatening more than 20,000 structures in its current path.

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

1 hour ago

Ida live updates: New Orleans 'did not have another Katrina,' mayor says

22 minutes ago

On Location: August 30, 2021

Aug 30, 9:55 AM

Afghanistan updates: All US troops have departed, Pentagon says

11 minutes ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 2:40 PM

Mollie Tibbetts' convicted killer sentenced to life without parole

3 hours ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 2:40 PM

Mollie Tibbetts' convicted killer sentenced to life without parole

3 hours ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

Aug 30, 2:40 PM

Mollie Tibbetts' convicted killer sentenced to life without parole

3 hours ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

Aug 30, 11:49 AM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events