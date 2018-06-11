Alabama manor worth $350,000 listed for $1

A stunning Alabama manor on two acres of land that features four bedrooms, a four-car garage and a jet tub went on the market Monday morning -- for $1.

The too-good-to-be-true listing of the home, built in 1994 on a sleepy cul de sac in Leeds, Alabama, immediately attracted the attention of potential buyers, who can bid up until the deadline of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Brik Realty

"I can hear what you're saying, "No way." Well, YES WAY!" said the online listing. "This home is listed for $1.00 -- No gimmicks, no tricks, no hidden issues! For 7 days only this home is being offered at the lowest price possible. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," the listing on Brik Realty's website reads.

In additional to potential local buyers, frugal hopefuls from as far away as California, Atlanta, New York and Florida have also inquired.

"I have had probably close to 100 calls," Shannon Wilks, the real estate agent overseeing the listing for the home's owner, told ABC News. "Most people are wanting to find out if it's a typo, and when they find out it's not a typo they want to see the house and see how it's working."

Wilks said the home was in great condition.

"Everything looks as it does in the photos," said Wilks, referring to the 32 images posted online that show a groomed lawn, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, stunning moldings and well-kept interiors.

She said the homeowner is a local man who's lived alone in the home for seven years and ready to downsize.

"He loves the home, but he says it's just too much house for him," Wilks said.

A family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said the owner was a retiree and "a computer geek" who was tired of living in a "giant house."

But when informed that the home was listed for $1, the relative seemed shocked and said, "That's not right."

A listing for the home on Zillow estimated the house was worth about $324,000. It was recently appraised for $348,000, said Wilks, adding that when it was taken off the market three months ago the owner was seeking $339,900.

"We took it off, and then we did some updates on some things, and I pitched him the idea" of the $1 flash sale," Wilks added. "He told me, 'Yeah, I trust you. Let's do it.'"

Wilks said she's been selling homes for about three years and started doing flash sales a year ago.

"This is a flash sale -- but on steroids," she said.

But however much the owner ultimately accepts for the home will be completely up to him.

"The offers are starting at a dollar," she said, "and if he chooses to accept that, then yes."