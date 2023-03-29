2 Alabama officers shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Police

A female shooting victim was at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

Two police officers in Huntsville, Alabama, were shot while responding to a shooting call Tuesday, and have been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. on Governors House Drive, where the two officers were shot "by an offender at the scene," the department said in a statement, who initially "barricaded himself inside an apartment."

"The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the department said in the statement.

A female shooting victim was at the scene when officers arrived, police said. Her condition is unclear.

The officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital, police said.

A large police presence can be seen outside a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama, March 28, 2023. WAAY

The HPD asked residents to avoid the area and closed the area to traffic amid a "heavy police presence."

The roads have since reopened.