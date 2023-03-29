2 Alabama officers shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries: Police

Two police officers in Huntsville, Alabama, were shot while responding to a shooting call Tuesday, and have been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. on Governors House Drive, where the two officers were shot "by an offender at the scene," the department said in a statement, who initially "barricaded himself inside an apartment."
"The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the department said in the statement.
A female shooting victim was at the scene when officers arrived, police said. Her condition is unclear.
The officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital, police said.
The HPD asked residents to avoid the area and closed the area to traffic amid a "heavy police presence."
The roads have since reopened.