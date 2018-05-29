Alberto lingers amid Maryland floods and record highs in Midwest

May 29, 2018, 8:08 AM ET
Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Maryland, on Monday.PlayAP
WATCH Urgent search for man swept away in Maryland flood

Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall Monday evening near Laguna Beach, Florida, but because the system is comparatively disorganized, there was no major wind damage in the Southeast.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The highest wind gusts over land were 44 mph in Florida, as rain total along the coast in many places ranges from 3 inches to 5 inches, less than expected and much less than was seen in Maryland, which suffered devastating flash floods.

Alberto, as this the storm continues moving inland today, will lose more of its subtropical characteristics.

Albertos subtropical characteristics are tapering off as the storm moves inland.ABC News
Alberto's subtropical characteristics are tapering off as the storm moves inland.

Alberto's remnants are expected to reach the Tennessee Valley this evening, with heavy rain stretching from Birmingham to Nashville.

Remnants of Alberto are expected to reach the Tennessee Valley this evening.ABC News
Remnants of Alberto are expected to reach the Tennessee Valley this evening.

Heavy rains will stretch to Chicago and the Great Lakes by tomorrow afternoon.

Heavy rain will reach Chicago and the Great Lakes by Wednesday afternoon.ABC News
Heavy rain will reach Chicago and the Great Lakes by Wednesday afternoon.

A region stretching from Alabama to Illinois could see areas with half a foot of rainfall.

On Monday, there were more than 160 reports of damaging storms in the Rockies and Midwest, including 17 tornadoes.

Severe weather today, including strong winds, hail and tornadoes, again will be a threat, mostly in the Plains.

Severe weather today in the Midwest is mostly concentrated in Oklahoma and Kansas.ABC News
Severe weather today in the Midwest is mostly concentrated in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Parts of the Midwest also saw record highs yesterday, with Minneapolis reaching 100 degrees, Chicago seeing 95 degrees and Madison seeing 93 degrees. Heat advisories continue today near the Twin Cities.

Comments