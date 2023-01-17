Albuquerque police make arrest in shootings at 4 lawmakers' homes

A former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives was arrested Monday for allegedly organizing men to shoot at the homes and offices of Democrats in the state, police announced.

In the past month, four local Democratic officials in Albuquerque have had their homes or offices targeted by gunfire, local police said during a press conference at the beginning of January.

Solomon Peña believed that he is "the mastermind that was behind this, and that [he] was organizing this," according to Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina.

Solomon Peña, Republican Candidate for New Mexico House District 14, being taken into custody by APD police officers in SW Albuquerque, N.M., on Jan. 16, 2023. Roberto E. Rosales/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom

"APD has arrested Solomon Peña for the recent shootings at local lawmakers’ homes," the chief tweeted Monday. "Peña, an unsuccessful legislative candidate in the 2022 election, is accused of conspiring with, and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of 2 county commissioners and 2 state legislators."

The most recent incident occurred when a state senator's office was targeted by gunfire, local officials said.

A SWAT team moved in and made the arrest Monday, according to police.

Police allege that Peña hired people to shoot at their homes as a form of retribution.

"He had complaints about his election, he felt it was rigged," Medina said. "As the mayor said, [...] he doesn't want to accept the results of the election. So he approached all of these commissioners and the senators at their home with paperwork claiming that [...] there was fraud involved in those elections." Peña lost his election by more than 3,600 votes, police said.

Police said it was police work matching shell casings that connected the crimes. In one of the shootings, Peña is accused of riding along and allegedly pulling the trigger in a shooting that happened between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2022, according to police.

APD Chief Harold Medina discusses the arrest of Solomon Peña for the recent shootings at local lawmakers' homes at a press conference on Jan. 16, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. Liam Debonis/ZUMAPRESS.com/Newscom

Police on Monday presented a picture of the suspect in which he can be seen wearing a MAGA sweatshirt and standing in front of Trump flags.

There was no immediate contact information for Peña available.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.