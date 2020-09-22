What we know about the alleged racist attack on a New York City jogger Police released surveillance video from the August incident.

A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges one month after she allegedly hurled a glass bottle -- and a racial slur -- at a jogger, New York City police said.

Around noon on Aug. 17, 37-year-old Tiffany Johnson was jogging in Queens when a woman flung a glass bottle at her, the NYPD said.

The suspect then used a racial slur and "continued to yell at the victim," police said.

"She followed me up the block, was screaming 'get out of here, go back to Africa...N-word,'" Johnson told ABC New York station WABC.

Johnson was not hurt.

Police released surveillance video from the incident and asked the public to help identify the attacker. On Monday, the NYPD said a suspect was apprehended.

Lorena Delaguna, 53, of Queens, has been charged with aggravated harassment (hate crime) and attempted assault 2 (hate crime).

Delaguna did not immediately have a court date or attorney listed.

Johnson posted on Facebook last week, "Racism is truly real and alive even in a diverse area like Astoria/Woodside Queens, NY."

"This incident happened to me while I was jogging in 98 degree weather minding my business," Johnson wrote. "My freedom, my time, my humanity matters, my body matters. I hope this helps to raise awareness to a real issue. #runningwhileblack or literally doing ANYTHING while black."