Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach

An alligator was spotted taking a swim near Lover's Key in Bonita Springs, Florida, last Monday.

“Rare alligator sighting today at the Island,” Jessica DeGraw, who owns Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises, Inc., wrote in an Instagram post.

She told ABC News she spotted the 4- or 5-foot-long alligator on the morning of June 18 while she was walking on the beach.

“It’s kind of crazy to see the alligator in the salt water,” she noted. “Sometimes they get exhausted so they lay on the beach to take a break before they head up the river.”

DeGraw advised curious onlookers to stay away from it.

“Any wild animal, even a dolphin, could be dangerous,” she said.

This is the first time she has seen an alligator in that area.

"We don’t expect to see more of this. It’s not something that happens too often," DeGraw added.