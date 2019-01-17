WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made a heartfelt plea on social media, asking fans to help search for his 16-year-old niece, who police say was abducted by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

"My beautiful 16-year-old niece Marjani Aquil got abducted today by a 19 year old guy. Please call the police if you have seen this girl," Angle said in a post late Wednesday.

In a subsequent post, the wrestling star and 1996 Olympics gold medalist thanked his followers for their encouraging words and urged them to "continue sharing" Aquil's story.

"Please continue sharing. Thank you all for your support," he said. "Uncle Kurt Loves you Mini. Come back home to us safely. Please lets find my niece."

Aquil went missing from her Pennsylvania home on Wednesday afternoon, according to her parents, with police in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, saying she may have been abducted by an ex-boyfriend.

Her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers, was last seen driving an older model red sedan.

Pennsylvania State Police

Rodgers was convicted on charges of kidnapping a minor in January 2018, court records show.

Rodgers was sentenced in December to one year of probation and required to complete a batterer's intervention program, Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE reported. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with the victim, according to the report.

Court records do not indicate the victim of the previous kidnapping.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

Aquil is described as black, about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with long black hair and blonde highlights, according to police. She was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans and tan boots when she was last seen.

Pennsylvania issued a statewide Amber Alert for the teen and said residents with information should call 911.