American Airlines plane returns to Ohio airport after possible bird strike, FAA says

An American Airlines flight returned to an airport in Ohio after a possible bird strike on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News.

The Boeing 737 plane was headed to Phoenix, Arizona, before it was forced to turn back to John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 8 a.m., local time, after the reported strike, which may have caused one of the plane's engines to burst into flame.

"Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire," John Glenn Columbus International Airport wrote on Twitter. "The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational."

Upon its safe landing, the plane was taken out of service for maintenance, American Airlines said. The company said it's working to get customers to Phoenix.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

An American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix was rerouted back to its departure at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, after a bird struck, April 23, 2023. Marni Kallestad

Last month, a Southwest Airlines flight flying to Florida from Cuba had to turn back around after the plane struck birds, resulting in an engine fire and a smoke-filled cabin, the Associated Press reported.

The six crew members and 147 passengers weren't injured in the incident, Southwest Airlines told AP.