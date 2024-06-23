The apparent tornado touched down on the city's south side, officials said.

'Considerable' damage after apparent tornado touches down in Wisconsin, officials say

An apparent tornado touched down on the south side of Janesville, Wisconsin, on Saturday evening, causing "considerable" damage to buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

"First responders are currently on the scene, and the City has activated its Emergency Operations Center to mobilize additional resources," the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.