'Considerable' damage after apparent tornado touches down in Wisconsin, officials say

The apparent tornado touched down on the city's south side, officials said.

ByJessica Gorman
June 23, 2024, 5:01 AM

An apparent tornado touched down on the south side of Janesville, Wisconsin, on Saturday evening, causing "considerable" damage to buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

"First responders are currently on the scene, and the City has activated its Emergency Operations Center to mobilize additional resources," the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events