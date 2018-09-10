Arkansas police rescued an infant from a hot day care facility last week after workers allegedly locked him inside and went home for the day, authorities said.

Alice and Ronald McClure -- owners of Primary Learning Academy and Day Care in West Memphis, Arkansas -- were charged on Thursday after they allegedly left the 8-month-old boy inside without supervision or air conditioning, police said.

It was unclear of how long the baby was left alone, but police said the temperature was about 80 degrees inside the building when they arrived on the scene.

"There was a cause for concern. They did turn the air conditioner off for the day, so it had risen to 80 degrees by the time we got there," West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The child was treated on the scene, but was fine.

Alice, 61, and Ronald, 63, admitted to not having a good protocol for the end of the day, KTRK reported.

The McClures are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21 on endangerment charges, court records show.

The day care did not have any prior complaints or major citations on its state record, according to KTRK.