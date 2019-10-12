Authorities investigating New Hampshire church shooting: Governor

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning, the governor said.

"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH," Governor John Sununu said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts said they are treating one victim from the shooting, but did not release any additional information.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting happened at New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham at around 10 a.m. and that no deaths have been reported.

Local media posted photographs of the scene on Twitter that showed emergency personnel at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.