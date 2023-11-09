Authorities investigating 'suspicious' envelopes sent to election offices in Washington, Georgia

Authorities in at least two states are investigating a spate of suspicious envelopes sent to election offices this week in what one state official called an act of "domestic terrorism."

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement that envelopes containing "unknown powdery substances" were discovered Wednesday by election workers in several counties, prompting evacuations of those offices.

An initial test of white powdery substance from an envelope that was sent to the county elections office tested positive for fentanyl, the Spokane Police Department said.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that election workers in Fulton County had received "suspicious letters," but did not detail what they contained.

"We're working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted," Raffensperger said in a statement. "Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections."

A Fulton County spokesperson said no additional information was immediately available.

Threats to election workers have become more frequent in recent years, prompting a troubling exodus from their ranks in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

A DOJ spokesperson said in a statement, "We are aware of the reports and the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating this matter. We have no further comment at this time."

FBI offices in Atlanta and Spokane confirmed that they were collaborating with local law enforcement to investigate the incidents.

"FBI Seattle, along with our law enforcement partners, responded to multiple incidents involving suspicious letters sent to ballot counting centers in Washington state," the office said. "As this is an ongoing matter, we do not have any further comment but the public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public's safety as its top priority."

ABC News' Jack V. Date contributed to this report.