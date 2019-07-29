Babies born within a Cincinnati hospital network during Shark Week will be outfitted with a special onesie marking the special timing of their summertime birth.

The Christ Hospital Health Network is teaming up with the Newport Aquarium -- located across the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky -- to provide the onesies to infants born between July 28 and Aug. 3.

The Christ Hospital

The dates coincide with the much-anticipated "Shark Week," the Discovery Channel's annual event featuring documentary after documentary of "all things sharks."

The limited edition onesie reads "Baby Shark! Do do do do do do," which pays homage to the viral children's song taking over the homes of families with small children.

The Christ Hospital

The hospital also shared a video showing the differences between baby humans and baby sharks.