Babies born during Shark Week to be given 'Baby Shark' onesies by Cincinnati hospital

Jul 29, 2019, 7:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Babies born at the The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio during shark week will be decked out in "Baby Shark" onesies.PlayThe Christ Hospital
Babies born within a Cincinnati hospital network during Shark Week will be outfitted with a special onesie marking the special timing of their summertime birth.

The Christ Hospital Health Network is teaming up with the Newport Aquarium -- located across the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky -- to provide the onesies to infants born between July 28 and Aug. 3.

The dates coincide with the much-anticipated "Shark Week," the Discovery Channel's annual event featuring documentary after documentary of "all things sharks."

The limited edition onesie reads "Baby Shark! Do do do do do do," which pays homage to the viral children's song taking over the homes of families with small children.

The hospital also shared a video showing the differences between baby humans and baby sharks.

