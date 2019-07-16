Barry remnants deliver more rain as heatwave takes shape from Midwest to Northeast

Jul 16, 2019, 5:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Roadways and yards are flooded after heavy rain from Tropical Depression Barry fell in Lake Charles, La. Monday, July 15, 2019.PlayKirk Meche/AP
WATCH Tips for a safe return to your home after a hurricane

Rigley, Louisiana, saw almost 2 feet of rain because of Barry, as flooding remains an issue from Arkansas to Tennessee.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

What's left of Barry on Tuesday morning is tracking west of St. Louis, as flood alerts already have been issued in eight states from Texas to Illinois.

PHOTO: Flash flood watches are still in effect Tuesday morning because of Barry. ABC News
Flash flood watches are still in effect Tuesday morning because of Barry.

Moisture from Barry is expected to combine with a frontal system from the North and deliver storms with heavy rain from the mid-South to the Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

PHOTO: The Midwest is looking at more rain on Tuesday night. ABC News
The Midwest is looking at more rain on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday morning, some heavy rain will spread into the Northeast, all the way into New York.

PHOTO: Heavy rain is expected in Tennessee Wednesday morning. ABC News
Heavy rain is expected in Tennessee Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday night and into Thursday, heavy rain is expected in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Urban flooding is possible for areas that see as much as 4 inches of rain.

PHOTO: Rainfall in the eastern U.S. should continue through Thursday. ABC News
Rainfall in the eastern U.S. should continue through Thursday.

Hot weather is expected on Tuesday in parts of the South and Plains, but it will take over much of the country by Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. Thirteen states already are under heat watches and advisories.

PHOTO: A major heat wave is forecast for later in the week. ABC News
A major heat wave is forecast for later in the week.

After showers later in the week, some of the hottest air will travel into the Northeast, where some spots may see highs of 110 over the weekend.

PHOTO: Highs in New York could surpass 110 on Saturday. ABC News
Highs in New York could surpass 110 on Saturday.