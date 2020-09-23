Beta drenches Houston, flash flood watch issued in Louisiana: Latest path Beta has drenched Houston with nearly 15 inches of rain.

While the rain has stopped Wednesday morning, authorities are still urging residents to be mindful of wet and flooded roadways.

The flooding rain is now moving east. A flash flood watch has been issued from eastern Texas to most of southern Louisiana including Lake Charles and Alexandria.

The heaviest rain on Wednesday afternoon will be in Louisiana as Beta remnants move into the state. Flash flooding will be possible from Alexandria to New Orleans.

By Thursday morning, the heaviest rain and flooding threat moves into Mississippi where rainfall rates could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Heavy rain will move into Birmingham, Alabama, later Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Six inches of rain is possible in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

By Friday morning, Beta's heavy rain will reach northern Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Flash flooding is possible.