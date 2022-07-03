Black man was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him: Family lawyer

Police body-camera footage of the shooting is expected to be released Sunday.

With Ohio police officials poised to release officer body-camera footage of a 25-year-old Black man killed in what appears to be a hail of bullets fired by eight officers, a lawyer for the man's family claims the video he saw shows him unarmed and running away when he was.

As Jayland Walker's family has demanded answers about the circumstances of last week's killing, which authorities said occurred following a police chase, large protests have erupted in Akron, Ohio, with demonstrators marching on the city's police headquarters.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference Sunday, in which they said they will release new information about the shooting and police body-camera video related to Walker's death.

Bobby DiCello, an attorney for Walker's family, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sunday that he was allowed to view the body-camera footage in advance of its public release. He said the footage shows an unarmed Walker running away from officers and looking over his shoulder as he was shot.

Jayland Walker is pictured in an undated family photo. Walker Family

DiCello claims the video shows that Walker did not pose a threat to officers when they fired more than 60 shots.

"You can see his hands as he is running on the video," DiCello told "GMA."

ABC News has not seen the body-camera footage or verified its contents.

He said the first two Akron police officers to engage Walker, deployed their stun guns.

"Why do eight men shoot him, mostly from behind, as he's running away," DiCello said.

Pamela Walker and Jada Walker are overwhelmed with grief during a press conference following the police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, June 30, 2022. Akron Beacon Journal via USA Today Network

DiCello said he saw no evidence in the video he reviewed of Walker posing a threat to the officers.

"Just sprinting away from these men, he is shot as he starts to turn and look over his shoulder," DiCello said.

"We'd like to know why he was shot down like a dog," Walker's aunt, LaJuana Dawkins, told "GMA."

Police investigate the scene of the shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, June, 30, 2022. WEWS via Good Morning America

Akron police officials said the fatal incident unfolded about 12:30 a.m. on June 27 in Akron's North Hill neighborhood when officers attempted to pull over Walker for a traffic violation. Police said the driver allegedly refused to stop, setting off a chase.

As Walker's car headed up an entrance ramp to Route 8, authorities said officers heard gunshots coming from the vehicle, but did not observe a gun.

As Walker approached an intersection, the officers said they saw the vehicle slow down. The driver then jumped out before the vehicle came to a stop and started running, police said.

Jayland Walker is pictured in an undated family photo. Walker Family

Eight officers ran after Walker, firing dozens of shots at him and hitting him multiple times, officials said. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them. In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," Akron police said in a statement.

A protestor yells at a Police officer as he drives by the front of the Akron City Justice Center in Akron, Ohio, July 2, 2022. Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock

DiCello confirmed to ABC News that a gun, along with shell casings, were found in the backseat of Walker's car.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation being led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.