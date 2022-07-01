2 Kentucky officers killed, several hurt by gunman who opened fire at his home

Two officers and a police K9 were killed. Six others were injured.

A 49-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly gunned down two police officers and wounded several others in a mass shooting at his Kentucky home.

The shooting unfolded in Floyd County at about 6:44 p.m. local time Thursday, Kentucky State Police said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called it a "barricade situation."

According to an arrest report, Lance Storz, who was armed with a rifle, fired multiple rounds at police officers around his home, killing two officers and a police K9.

Five other officers and an emergency management director were injured, the arrest report said.

The slain officers' identities have not yet been released.

"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night," the governor tweeted Friday. "I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth."

Storz is in custody on multiple charges including murder of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer. He entered a plea of not guilty and is being held on $10 million bond. Storz returns to court on July 11.

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.