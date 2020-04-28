Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over NYC to honor front-line workers "We are all in this together."

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds teams fly over Manhattan bridge as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2020.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds teams fly over Manhattan bridge as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2020. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, aka the Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, commonly known as the Blue Angels, honored COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds pay tribute to essential workers fighting against the coronavirus, April 28, 2020, in New York. Erik Pendzich/REX via Shutterstock

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”

Langone Hospital nurses cheer to U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels honoring frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers flying over New York City, April 28, 2020. Miguel Juarez Lugo/ZUMA Press

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds, perform a flyover to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, April 28, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. Emilie Richardson/ABC News

He added, “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The military's elite flight demonstration squadrons, the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds, perform "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic during the current coronavirus outbreak, April 28, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP

Residents in these areas were able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes.

Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams as a salute to first responders and essential workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Philadelphia, April 28, 2020. Mark Makela/Reuters

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over downtown Philadelphia as a display of solidarity with frontline healthcare and essential workers, April 28, 2020. Michael Candelori/ZUMA Press

The flight teams said in a statement that it was the first of several planned missions over the coming weeks.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds perform a flyover tribute to honor COVID-19 frontline workers, April 28, 2020, in Weehawken, New Jersey. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images