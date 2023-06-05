Bodies of 2 remaining missing men found at collapsed Iowa building: Officials

No one else is believed to be missing.

The bodies of the two remaining men who were missing amid the Davenport, Iowa, apartment collapse have been recovered, officials announced Monday.

The body of building resident Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday and the remains of Daniel Prien, 60, were recovered at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, officials said at a news conference.

The body of Branden Colvin, 42, was found on Saturday, officials said over the weekend.

All three men lived in apartments in the collapse zone. Autopsies will be conducted, officials said.

Branden Colvin, Ryan Hutchcock and Daniel Prien. Davenport Police Department

More than a dozen people evacuated the six-story building at the time of the May 28 collapse, and an additional eight people were rescued in the 24 hours after.

People look at the collapsed portion of a six story apartment building, June 3, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On May 29, officials said there was no credible information that anyone was missing and the city would move forward with plans to begin demolishing the remaining structure the next day. But that night, rescuers found a ninth person alive inside and pulled her out of a fourth-story window.

On May 30, the city's demolition plans were put on hold as officials announced that five residents were still unaccounted for, including two -- Colvin and Hitchcock -- who may be inside.

A person walks past the collapsed portion of a six story apartment building, June 3, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Thursday, officials announced that three residents remained missing: Colvin, Hitchcock and Prien.

Officials said Monday that multiple structural experts are participating in a discussion on how to dismantle the remaining portions of the building.