Bodies believed to be a missing 2-year-old boy and his father were found in their car several states away from where they went missing in New York, authorities said Wednesday.

John Ligurgo and his 2-year-old son Jovani went missing on Long Island on Tuesday, and at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday authorities in Rockbridge County, Virginia, found a car that matched Ligurgo's missing car, police said.

Two people were found dead inside the car matching the descriptions of Ligurgo and Jovani, the Suffolk County Police said at a news conference Wednesday.

Tragic update from Suffolk County Police on missing 2-yr old: A vehicle w/same license plate has been found in Rockbridge County, Virginia with two deceased occupants believed to be 2-year-old Jovani Ligurgo and his father, John Ligurgo II. A positive ID is pending. pic.twitter.com/WaRaGR14FB — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) June 6, 2018

Ligurgo was believed to have a hunting rifle with him, reported ABC station WABC in New York.

Police Wednesday did not comment on cause of death.

Suffolk County Police Department

On Tuesday afternoon Jovani's mother had contacted police to say her son wasn't dropped off at a predetermined spot by his father, police said. They had a visitation order through family court, police said.

Earlier that afternoon a fire was also reported at John Ligurgo's apartment, police said. Two beds had been set on fire and investigators determined it was arson, police said.

It appears Jovani's parents were abiding by the custody arrangement they had in place, police said.

It's believed Ligurgo had lost his job, police said, adding that he did not have a criminal record.