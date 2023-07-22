Body of missing toddler recovered in Delaware River days after flood: Police

Matilda Sheils, 2, was identified by her physical appearance, officials said.

The body of a 2-year-old that went missing in a flash flood days ago in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was recovered Friday in the Delaware River, the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said.

Two-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils was found shortly after 5 p.m., and identified by her physical appearance and clothing she was reported to be in at the time, police said. An official autopsy will be conducted by the coroner’s office Saturday and official identification will be made then, officials said.

Upper Makefield Township Police Department released this photo of two-year-old Matilda Sheils and her brother 9-month old Conrad Sheils who are missing after flooding in Upper Makefield Township, PA. Upper Makefield Township Police Department

Mattie and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils were washed away with their mother in a flash flood after severe weather on Wednesday halted efforts to find the children, officials said.

Police are still searching for Conrad, and diving teams will be back in the water Saturday to conduct a search.

The children's mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, died after she grabbed Mattie and Conrad and tried to escape their vehicle but ended up being swept away in the violent weather event, officials said.