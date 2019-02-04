A bomb threat Monday morning at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City forced authorities to evacuate lawyers and visitors, officials said.

The bomb threat at the Brooklyn lockup was made around 11 a.m. and authorities were searching the facility for evidence of an explosive.

The incident follows a weekend of protests at the detention center, where inmates complained of having no heat in their cells for days after a fire on Jan. 27 left a large portion of the facility without electricity.

