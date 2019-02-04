Bomb threat at New York federal detention center where inmates were left with no heat

Feb 4, 2019, 12:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Protesters attend a rally at Metropolitan Detention Center demanding that heat is restored for the inmates in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Feb. 2, 2019.PlayGo Nakamura/Reuters
WATCH News headlines today: Feb. 4, 2019

A bomb threat Monday morning at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City forced authorities to evacuate lawyers and visitors, officials said.

The bomb threat at the Brooklyn lockup was made around 11 a.m. and authorities were searching the facility for evidence of an explosive.

The incident follows a weekend of protests at the detention center, where inmates complained of having no heat in their cells for days after a fire on Jan. 27 left a large portion of the facility without electricity.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments