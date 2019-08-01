Even in old age, the parties don’t stop for Louise Jean Signore.

The Bronx woman, born on July 31, 1912, celebrated her 107th birthday this week with family and friends at the JASA Bartow Senior Center.

WABC

“Since I was 99, I’m getting parties every year. I said to the director [of the center], no more parties,” she told ABC New York station WABC.

Signore spoke proudly of her younger days, when she worked for the MTA before taking three months off to travel around Europe. But her most rewarding moments in life have come from her everyday routine.

"Food and exercise," she said of her tips for a longer life. She also recommended having a regular sleep "system."

But her No. 1 secret?

“Not getting married,” she said. “That’s the secret.”