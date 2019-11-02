Transcript for World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Finally tonight here, America strong. The World War II veteran who turned 100 today, and his wish. Corporal Sidney Walton enlisted on March 4th, 1941, nine months before pearl harbor. He served in U.S. Army 34th infantry, 8th division. That's him at the top. After the war, he'd return home, raised a family. Today, Sidney turned 100. He's visiting all 50 states, hoping Americans might want to meet a World War II veteran. We sure did. Armed with a photo from his early days in the army. Who is this handsome devil? Me. Reporter: I figured as much. We asked Sidney about turning 100. He told us he wants another 100 more. What does turning 100 mean R you? Oh, I'd like another 100 years. Reporter: Another 100 years to go? On her birthday, he was honored right here in the city where he was born, raised in Brooklyn, moved to the south bronx. The New York City department of veterans schlss helping him celebrate. Meeting veterans who told Sidney thank you. It's men like you that set the bar for us. Reporter: Jason, who served in Afghanistan. Veteran Tommy Lloyd, a U.S. Army specialist. To have a man of Sidney's caliber, we stood on their shoulders. Reporter: And before he left, we had a small token of thanks. We're going to give you this. You are made in America. You are what America is. You're right. Reporter: I know I'm right on that one. Congratulations. Thank you for your service. Thank you. Reporter: Happy birthday. Thank you. And that's why I love my job. With salute you Sidney. You can follow him at ??????????????????

