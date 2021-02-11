2 brothers stage elaborate stabbing hoax so they could post prank on social media: Police

Four other residents were yelling and crying which contributed to the chaos.

Two brothers have been arrested after creating an elaborate hoax over a fake stabbing so that the prank could be shared on social media, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24 at approximately 5:46 p.m. when the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a stabbing at a residential home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“The caller stated that two brothers had been fighting in the house and it appeared that one of them had stabbed the other in the neck with a knife,” the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) in a press release published on Feb. 10 detailing the ordeal.

Responding authorities entered the home and observed a 21-year-old male, later identified as Denidson Jean, lying on the floor holding a t-shirt to his neck to stop the apparent heavy bleeding and covered in what appeared to be a large amount of blood.

The responding officer observed a 19-year-old male, later identified as Pierre Jean, standing over the victim along with a kitchen knife covered with blood on the counter next to the kitchen sink. The officer asked who stabbed Denidson and Pierre replied by saying “I didn’t mean to,” according to MCPD.

“Four other residents were in the home and were in emotional distress with what had occurred. The residents were yelling and crying which contributed to the chaotic scene,” MCPD said in their statement released to the media.

The officer immediately began to administer first aid and informed dispatch that he would need an advanced life support response and that fire and rescue personnel were needed to help the victim.

Authorities say that the officer had been in the home and rendering aid for approximately two minutes when Denidson sat up, started laughing and told the officer that this had all been a prank for social media.

“The investigation by the Department has determined that the two brothers planned this hoax to be recorded and posted to social media,” said the MCPD. “Prop blood was located in the home, as well as a digital camera which had been placed in the kitchen light. Pierre and Denidson created the bloody scene, pretended to be involved in a physical altercation with each other, and then Pierre, with blood on his clothing and holding the knife, left the kitchen. He returned to the kitchen with residents of the home and directed the residents to call 911/ the police a total of five times.”

There is no indication that the other residents knew the situation was fake or that they were in on the hoax.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones released a statement expressing his anger at the situation.

“The suspects’ decision to orchestrate this hoax for social media and set it into motion with directing a call to 9-1-1 demonstrated a total disregard for the numerous Montgomery County police officers and Fire & Rescue personnel who were dispatched to the residence,” said Jones. “These officers and medical personnel responded in an emergency status (activating vehicle overhead lights and siren) to render aid to the alleged stabbing victim, causing unnecessary risk to the emergency responders and the community. The suspects created a dangerous and chaotic scene for the officers and other residents in the home, and we are fortunate that no one was hurt or injured during this situation.”

“These suspects also showed a total disregard for Montgomery County residents, who may have needed those emergency services that were unnecessarily devoted and possibly diverted from other calls for service to this hoax,” Jones continued. “Even after the suspects confessed that this was a prank, officers were needed at the scene to interview witnesses and document the incident. The follow-up investigation included conducting a search of the home to recover evidence. I am proud of my officers, who responded to the stabbing call with great concern, and who began to immediately care for the alleged victim and investigate when arriving at the scene. They exhibited tremendous professionalism throughout the entire incident."

Denidson Jean and Pierre Jean were subsequently arrested on Feb. 8 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and transported to the Central Processing Unit before being released from custody.

They have both been charged with knowingly causing a false call for an ambulance and making a false statement to an officer with the intent to deceive and cause an investigation.