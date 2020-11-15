Alleged porch pirate arrested after wearing exact same shirt to court from surveillance footage "Sometimes people actually do make our job easy," authorities said.

An accused porch pirate has been arrested after wearing the exact same shirt the very next day to a South Carolina courtroom that he had worn to steal packages from peoples’ porches, according to authorities.

The series of events began after a picture of a man in a green and red North Face shirt was posted to the Goose Creek Resident Group on Facebook by somebody claiming he had stolen packages that had been left on porches in the neighborhood.

“Beware of this porch pirate!” the social media post began. “This was around noon today in The Oaks. Notice the empty Amazon package in his hand. It is something he stole off a neighbor’s porch and threw the empty package in my trash can (dumb crook) -- and then stole the package off my porch (all on camera) and stuffed it in his backpack, with whatever else he had stolen in the neighborhood. He was with a second person also on a bicycle. The police have been notified.”

However, in an announcement posted to Facebook by the Goose Creek Police Department, authorities confirmed that the man had been arrested after appearing in a courtroom the very next day wearing the same shirt he had been pictured in while stealing items off of residential porches.

“Remember seeing the post on the left?” the Goose Creek Police Department asked in the social media post. “Well, sometimes people actually do make our job easy. This guy decided to come into our courtroom the day after the first post was made and lucky for us he was even wearing the same shirt. We are happy to say he is in custody.”

The social media post did not identify the suspect in the pictures or confirm why he was in the courtroom in the first place or if his court appearance was at all related to the stolen packages.