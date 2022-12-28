Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost

Thirty-two people have died in western New York from the historic winter storm.

Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

William Clay, 56, died during the snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 24, 2022. Courtesy of Sophia Clay

William Clay died during the storm on Dec. 24, which was his 56th birthday, his sister, Sophia Clay told ABC News.

He was "an avid reader" and "very religious" and read his Bible every day, his sister said.

"There’s people in this world that can quote the Bible but it’s not in their hearts -- he’s one of those people that it was in his heart. He spoke it, he lived it," Sophia Clay said.

William Clay is survived by family including his son and two grandchildren.

"He was a great brother, he was a great grandfather, he was a great friend," Sophia Clay said.

Anndel Taylor, 22, died during the snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. Courtesy of Tomeshia Brown

Anndel Taylor, 22, got stuck in the snow when leaving work on Dec. 23, according to her sister, Tomeshia Brown. Taylor sent a video to a family group chat around midnight that night; the next morning, calls to Taylor went unanswered and the family later learned of her death, Brown said.

Taylor, who grew up in Charlotte, moved to Buffalo in the summer of 2021 to take care of her father, Brown said.

"She was the most kind-hearted and loving person," Brown said in a statement. "She went to take care of him, but also build a career so she can take more care of her family here in Charlotte. That was her main focus: go back to school, help her dad. ... She came to visit every chance she could."

