How to look out for neighbors, loved ones in extreme winter weather

Across the country, Americans are preparing for a brutal holiday weekend with cold and blistering winter weather.

When underprepared, extreme weather can be incredibly dangerous, and it can be important to look out for neighbors and loved ones under extreme weather conditions.

Extreme weather can put older adults, children, disabled individuals and pets at risk.

Here are some tips on how to care for others during this time:

Pedestrians cross the street in Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 22, 2022, during a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Know the danger signs of hypothermia, frostbite

Hypothermia and frostbite can not only occur when someone is exposed to the cold outdoors, but can happen indoors as well if, for example, a home is poorly insulated, not heated or pipes freeze and burst, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing weather -- which can result in a loss of feeling and color in affected areas such as the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that at the first signs of redness or pain on the skin, get the person experiencing such conditions out of the cold or protect exposed skin.

Signs that might indicate frostbite include: a white or grayish-yellow skin area; skin that feels unusually firm or waxy; and numbness.

Since a victim is often unaware of frostbite until someone else points it out, the CDC recommends seeking medical care when signs arise since frostbite can permanently damage one's body.

If traveling is not an option, warm the affected areas using body heat, immerse the person's body in warm water or move the person to a warmer location. Do not walk on or massage affected body parts, the CDC warns.

Hypothermia is when the body is exposed to cold temperatures and begins to lose heat faster than it can produce.

According to the CDC, hypothermia is often experienced by elderly people with inadequate food, clothing or heating; babies in cold bedrooms or others who are outdoors for long periods of time, including unhoused people.

The warning signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness, the CDC reports. In infants, hypothermia will show itself through a child's bright red, cold skin or by having very low energy.

"If you notice any of these signs, take the person's temperature. If it is below 95°, the situation is an emergency—get medical attention immediately," the CDC warns.

A person sits on Broadway in Manhattan, New York City, Dec. 1, 2022. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

If the power goes out

Older adults and people relying on life-sustaining medical equipment such as ventilators or mobility devices, may need assistance during power outages, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Extreme winter weather can knock out heat and power, so it's important to know who around you might need assistance in the event of an outage, or how to help, FEMA advises.

Consider finding a community location for neighbors to move to, or retrieve an alternative power source, such as a portable charger or power bank.

FEMA also reminds people to never use a generator indoors.

Safety indoors and outdoors

The CDC recommends people check on friends and neighbors frequently, especially the elderly or disabled, to ensure their homes are adequately and safely heated. This includes ensuring fireplaces and wood stoves are properly vented, and space heaters are placed away from objects that may catch on fire.

Never heat a home with a gas stovetop or oven, FEMA cautions.

Cold weather also places extra strain on the heart, according to the CDC which recommends those with heart disease or high blood pressure follow doctor's orders about performing hard work out in the cold like shoveling.

Finally, you can create a winter survival kit to keep at both home and in autos. The National Weather Service and the CDC recommend kits include warm clothes, boots, blankets, flashlights, non-perishable snacks, water and medication.