California Line Fire prompts National Guard ground, air forces deployment

The fire was at 5% containment as of Monday night, Cal Fire said.

Firefighting teams battling the southern California Line Fire achieved 5% containment of the blaze Monday night, with 23,714 acres burned.

Cal Fire's latest update on the wildfire in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles said 38,002 structures were threatened, though it noted there was so far no damage to buildings or any additional casualties beyond the three firefighters injured previously.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the California National Guard will support the ongoing response to the Line Fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

Members of the Mill Creek Hotshots monitor the Line Fire Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, near Angelus Oaks, Calif. Gregory Bull/AP

"We're pouring resources into this incident aggressively by deploying more air and ground support through the California National Guard," Newsom said in a statement. "This is on top of nearly 2,000 firefighters, nearly 200 engines, and air assets we already have tackling this fire. California stands with these communities and has their backs."

Monday saw most fire activity in the north and east edges of the wildfire, Cal Fire said, adding, "The fire could remain active overnight as vegetation remains critically dry."

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Mentone, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Eric Thayer/AP

"Stronger winds are predicted Tuesday which could help fire spread and contribute to longer range spotting. Mid-week cooling may moderate fire activity and increase fuel moistures," Cal Fire said.

The fire -- active since Sept. 5 -- is burning in steep and rugged terrain, making access difficult, Cal Fire said. Firefighters, its update added, are working to build "control lines" to contain the blaze.

Evacuation orders are in place for 8,800 structures, with another 29,200 structures under evacuation warnings.

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Eric Thayer/AP

Four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters for water bucket dropping operations and two C-130 aircraft with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems will be among the resources deployed by the National Guard, Newsom said.

Eighty troops split into four 20-person hand crews and one military police company to assist the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department with traffic control in evacuated areas.