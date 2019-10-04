A California man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and other penalties for the killing of a protected mountain lion over the summer.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 60, of Simi Valley, was sentenced Thursday immediately after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the cougar, known as P-38, and vandalizing its GPS collar back in July, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

National Park Service, via AP, FILE

In addition to the 30 days in Ventura County Jail, a judge sentenced Gonzalez to serve 30 days in a work release program, 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter, three years of probation and to pay a fine $150. The judge also declared the rifle Gonzalez used to shoot the mountain lion a nuisance and ordered it to be destroyed, according to the district attorney's office.

Gonzalez could not be reached for comment Friday.

P-38 was part of a cougar population being studied by National Park Service biologists, according to the district attorney's office. First collared in 2015, the 7-year-old male mountain lion predominately roamed parts of the Santa Susana Mountains, which surround Simi Valley in Southern California.

The biologists detected a mortality signal from the animal's collar on July 2. The body of P-38 was later found in the Simi Valley area with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the district attorney's office. Its GPS collar, valued at $950, had been vandalized, too, according to the office.

It's unlawful to kill a mountain lion in the state without a permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.