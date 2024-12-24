California storm turns deadly as waves wreak havoc in coastal communities

A powerful storm pummeling the West Coast churned up waves as high as 60 feet, killing one man, sweeping another out to sea and prompting multiple rescues when a pier collapsed in Santa Cruz, California, authorities said.

A series of storms leading into Christmas are expected to continue to pound the West Coast on Tuesday with heavy rain, gusty winds and giant ocean waves.

On Monday, the wild weather turned deadly in Santa Cruz when a large wave hit a man, trapping him beneath debris at a beach, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The remnants of a restaurant floats at the head of the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024. Nic Coury/AP

The death unfolded around 11:30 a.m. local time at Sunset State Beach in Santa Cruz, about 75 miles south of San Francisco. First responders managed to pull the man from the water, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff's office said. The man's name was not immediately released.

The storm also caused the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf pier to partially collapse, according to the sheriff's office. Three men, all members of a city crew working on the pier at the time, were thrown into the ocean, according to the sheriff's office.

Lifeguards sprang into action and rescued two of the men, while the third worker swam to shore on his own. None of the men were seriously injured, according to Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley.

This handout image taken and released by the City of Santa Cruz shows the collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf, in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Dec. 23, 2024. Katherine Lee/City of Santa Cruz/AFP via Getty Images

The incident lopped off a 150-foot section at the end of the pier, which was undergoing a $4 million restoration. Large chunks of the pier were left floating in the water.

Video showed one worker stranded on a piece of the pier floating in the water being rescued by a first responder on a jet ski.

The sheriff's office also issued an evacuation order Monday afternoon for oceanfront residents along an approximately 3-mile stretch of shoreline just south of Santa Cruz, citing large swells and high tides.

This aerial view shows people looking at the collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Dec. 23, 2024. Daniel Dreifuss/AFP via Getty Images

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area warned that "dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions" are forecast for along the Pacific Coast through Tuesday, including rough seas and breaking waves up to 60 feet.

A separate rescue attempt occurred Monday near Monterey, where authorities believe high surf likely pulled a man into the ocean. The incident happened at Marina State Beach along the Monterey Bay around noon, according to the Marina Police Department.

"Bystanders attempted to assist the individual; however, due to extremely large waves and strong currents, their rescue efforts were unsuccessful," police said in a statement.

The collapsed pier at the Santa Cruz Wharf is pictured in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Dec. 23, 2024. Daniel Dreifuss/AFP via Getty Images

Marina police officers, firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol launched an extensive search for the man using boats and aircraft, but were forced to suspend the rescue operation when weather conditions became too dangerous, police said. The man, who was not immediately identified, remained missing Tuesday morning.

At the time of the search, the National Weather Service estimated waves in the Santa Cruz area to be 25 to 50 feet, according to police.

High surf warnings were issued up and down the West Coast from Washington to Southern California.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's office said first responders also made water rescues in a harbor near Capitola, about 4 miles south of Santa Cruz.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.