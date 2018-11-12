Over 8,000 firefighters are fighting deadly blazes tearing through the Golden State.

Seven states have sent crews to help with the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

"I want to thank all the firefighters and first responders – everyone who has worked so hard under very, very trying conditions," California Gov. Jerry Brown said Sunday. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and members of their family, neighbors and friends."

Here is a closer look at the fires:

Camp Fire

-- Started on Nov. 8 in Butte County in Northern California



-- 29 people have died, matching the number of victims in the 1933 Griffith Park Fire, the deadliest in California history



Noah Berger/AP

-- Over 110,000 acres burned



-- 25 percent contained as of Monday morning



-- 228 people unaccounted for as of Monday morning



Stephen Lam/Reuters

-- destroyed over 6,400 homes



-- destroyed 260 businesses



-- threatening 15,500 structures



NASA via AP

-- 52,000 people ordered to evacuate



-- 3 firefighters injured



Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Woolsey Fire

-- Started on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California



Gene Blevins/Reuters

-- 2 people dead



-- burned over 90,000 acres



-- 20 percent contained as of Monday morning



Eric Thayer/Reuters

-- destroyed 370 structures



-- threatening 57,000 structures



Eric Thayer/Reuters

-- 149,000 people ordered to evacuate



-- 3,500 students at Pepperdine University in Malibu were ordered to shelter in place

