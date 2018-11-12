California wildfires by the numbers: A closer look at the devastating blazes

Nov 12, 2018, 11:34 AM ET
A vehicle drives through smoke from a wildfire near Pulga, Calif., Nov. 11, 2018.
Over 8,000 firefighters are fighting deadly blazes tearing through the Golden State.

Seven states have sent crews to help with the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

Camp Fire
"I want to thank all the firefighters and first responders – everyone who has worked so hard under very, very trying conditions," California Gov. Jerry Brown said Sunday. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and members of their family, neighbors and friends."

Here is a closer look at the fires:

Camp Fire

-- Started on Nov. 8 in Butte County in Northern California

-- 29 people have died, matching the number of victims in the 1933 Griffith Park Fire, the deadliest in California history

Leveled residences line a mobile home park on Edgewood Lane after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 10, 2018.
Leveled residences line a mobile home park on Edgewood Lane after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 10, 2018.

-- Over 110,000 acres burned

-- 25 percent contained as of Monday morning

-- 228 people unaccounted for as of Monday morning

Equine veterinarian Jesse Jellison carries an injured goose to a waiting transport during the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Nov. 10, 2018.
Equine veterinarian Jesse Jellison carries an injured goose to a waiting transport during the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Nov. 10, 2018.

-- destroyed over 6,400 homes

-- destroyed 260 businesses

-- threatening 15,500 structures

This enhanced satellite image provided by NASA's Earth Observatory, shows a wildfire in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
This enhanced satellite image provided by NASA's Earth Observatory, shows a wildfire in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

-- 52,000 people ordered to evacuate

-- 3 firefighters injured

Firefighters push down a wall while battling a fire in an apartment complex in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018.
Firefighters push down a wall while battling a fire in an apartment complex in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018.

Woolsey Fire

-- Started on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California

A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018.

-- 2 people dead

-- burned over 90,000 acres

-- 20 percent contained as of Monday morning

Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 11, 2018.
Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 11, 2018.

-- destroyed 370 structures

-- threatening 57,000 structures

The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018.
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018.

-- 149,000 people ordered to evacuate

-- 3,500 students at Pepperdine University in Malibu were ordered to shelter in place

