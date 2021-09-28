Capital Gazette shooter sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole

Five Gazette employees were killed in the June 2018 shooting.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees in June 2018, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty to 23 criminal charges in connection with the Annapolis, Maryland, newsroom shooting but used an insanity defense to claim he was not criminally responsible. A jury found him criminally responsible over the summer.

Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs handed down the sentence of five consecutive life sentences to be served without the chance for parole, bringing an end to the long, legal battle.

Ramos opened fire on employees inside the Capital Gazette's office building and killed Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

Family members of victims and survivors of the shooting spoke during the emotional hearing.

“There were days I wondered why I lived, but I lived to tell the truth. No shooter could kill this paper. You can’t kill the truth,” Selene San Felice, a reporter who survived the shooting, said to Ramos at the hearing, Maryland news radio station WBAL reported.

Prosecutors said revenge was Ramos' motivation for the shooting.

Ramos had accused the Capital Gazette of destroying his reputation when it covered his misdemeanor harassment conviction in 2011. He was accused of harassing a former female high school student and filed several lawsuits against the newspaper, which were dismissed by the courts.

