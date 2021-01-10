Capitol riot suspects who allegedly brought zip ties, wore tactical gear arrested The arrests were made in Texas and Tennessee.

Federal authorities arrested two men suspected in last week's siege of the Capitol who were allegedly seen in tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Sunday evening that Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee for his alleged role in the incident.

He was seen and photographed in the Senate chambers wearing black tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, which was used to record the incident, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The authorities also arrested Larry Rendell Brock in Texas, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He was photographed and seen entering the building wearing "a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects," the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Attorney information for both suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.