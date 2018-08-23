Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds nearing Hawaii

Hurricane Lane is expected to track very near the Hawaiian islands today and tomorrow.

With winds of 145 mph, the hurricane is a Category 4. It's currently about 260 miles from Kaliua-Kona Hawaii and about 375 miles from Honolulu, moving northwest at 7 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 40 miles from the storm's center as tropical-storm-force winds extend 140 miles from the center.

Lane is expected to weaken a little as it approaches the islands, but the storm is expected to maintain hurricane strength. The storm's exact path isn't certain, although it's expected to make a critical westward turn into the Pacific. Some computer models show Lane could make landfall near Maui, but other computer guidance has Lane moving west, away from Hawaii, which would decrease the storm's overall impact.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii was Iniki, in 1992. Lane would be the third on record.

Hawaii is expecting excessive rainfall over the next few days. Torrential rain could cause life-threatening flash floods and landslides. Widespread rainfalls of 10 to 15 inches are possible, with more than 20 inches possible in some spots.

In addition to the heavy winds, life-threatening surf is expected across the islands over the next few days. The large waves and storm surge will push water levels 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the state's south and west shores.

Back in the continental U.S., strong storms brought flash flooding and large hail to parts of Utah on Wednesday.

More strong storms are expected today across parts of the central and northern Plains, from Nebraska to South Dakota. Damaging wind and hail are the primary risks, with brief tornadoes possible. This weather is expected to move toward the Midwest on Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will stretch from Iowa to Illinois, with heavy local rainfall anticipated. Some of the precipitation could impact Wisconsin, which saw heavy rain and flash floods earlier this week.

Increasing winds are expected today in parts of the Northwest, adding to fire risks in parts of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Over the next several days, the Northeast is expecting warmer temperatures but lower humidity. Things may heat up next week.