Hurricane Lane strengthens to Category 5 storm as it closes in on Hawaii

Aug 22, 2018, 6:32 AM ET
Brianna Sugimura unloads supplies for riding out the storm while her children, Radon-Kai and Kanaloa watch in the parking lot of a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Lihue, on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. PlayAP
WATCH Hurricane Lane strengthens to Category 5 storm as it nears Hawaii

Hurricane Lane is a Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday morning with winds of 160 mph.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Island, including Hilo, and hurricane watches are in place for Maui and Oahu, including Honolulu.

Tropical storm conditions will be possible on the Big island later Wednesday, with hurricane conditions possible on Thursday.

For Honolulu, tropical storm winds are expected Thursday and hurricane force winds are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Hurricane Lane is a Category 5 storm on Wednesday morning.

The Hawaiian Islands could see more than 20 inches of rain over the next several days from this hurricane. A high surf warning has also been issued for Hawaii with waves up to 25 feet.

As Hurricane Lane takes a sharp turn north toward the islands Wednesday -- and moves into cooler Pacific water -- it is expected to weaken significantly, going from Category 5 now to possibly Category 1 by Friday.

Regardless of strength, Hawaii is not used to close calls with a hurricane.

The path for Hurricane Lane will take it close to Honolulu by Friday.

There are only two hurricanes on record that have made landfall in Hawaii, and both were on Kauai: Category 1 Dot hit in 1959 and catastrophic Category 4 Iniki came ashore in 1992. While Category 1 Iwa in 1982 had a major impact on Kauai, its eye did not make landfall on the island.

East Coast flooding

Record rain fell in the Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday, with Reagan National receiving 2.46 inches and Dulles seeing 2.72 inches.

Flash flooding was reported in eastern Pennsylvania, where some roads are under water and a flash flood warning was issued.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in a short period of time near Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Heavy rain is moving into New England on Wednesday morning.ABC News
Heavy rain is moving into New England on Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rain is moving into New England on Wednesday morning and some isolated flash flooding is possible.

A cold front will reach the East Coast Wednesday afternoon producing additional showers in the Northeast. Behind the front, much drier and cooler air will be in place Wednesday night.

Cooler and drier air will move in behind the storm.ABC News
Cooler and drier air will move in behind the storm.

