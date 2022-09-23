Hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week: Forecast

Landfall is forecast along Florida's west coast in the middle of the week.

After a slow start to hurricane season, a Category 2 hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week.

The storm, currently known as Tropical Depression 9, is set to move into the warm waters of the Western Caribbean this weekend and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday morning.

Models forecast it to hit Florida's west coast during the middle of next week. But details on strength, track and timing could still change.

This would become the fifth hurricane of the season and would be named either Hermine or Ian.

September is the peak month for hurricanes. The season lasts until Nov. 30.

