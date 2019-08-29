Hurricane preparedness tips and resources to help keep your family safe

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening and taking aim at Florida, where residents and tourists are bracing for a possible Category 4 landfall on Monday. The storm will disrupt lives and millions of people could be affected.

Don't wait until the last minute to get ready. Now is the time to make preparations to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Here are tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

-- Be aware of the latest weather forecast.

-- Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.

-- Make a plan for your family, business and property.

-- Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications. Click HERE to see a list of the items you should put in your kit.

-- Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.

-- Visit www.ready.gov for the latest hurricane news and preparedness tips from FEMA.

The National Weather Service suggests you have a plan for your family pets, and determine safe areas inside your home, as well as escape routes if flooding turns dangerous.

And remember, your smartphone could be your most valuable tool during or after a hurricane, with dozens of apps available to provide crucial information, so be sure to download a storm-tracking app and subscribe to the Global Alert Network for up-to-the-minute national traffic and weather alerts.