Milwaukee police are looking for a man who walked behind the counter of a local restaurant and punched a female worker in the face -- only to be chased away by the woman's armed co-worker.

Surveillance video from the incident, which occurred last week at the George Webb restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side, shows the victim’s co-worker driving the suspect away by taking out a gun to force the suspect away from the victim.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan obtained the footage yesterday and released it to the public in the hopes of helping to find the suspect.

“It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual,” Donovan said in a press release Friday.

Donovan’s release indicated that, while the co-worker had a concealed weapon permit, the incident on the surveillance footage is emblematic of a struggle with crime in the city.

“One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon,” he said. “Sadly, I’m told the co-worker quit her job shortly after the incident.”

Donovan also added his own frustration that the incident was not a unique occurrence.

“This is just sickening and I am tired of this crap happening in my district and in too many other neighborhoods across Milwaukee,” Donovan said.

George Webb said in a statement on Friday, “We were alerted to an incident that took place at our Mitchell Street location on June 29 and are working directly with the injured employee, store manager and franchise owner to review the events. The safety and security of our employees and patrons is our top priority. We are working with our team, and local law enforcement to assess current security measures and determine next steps.”

Donovan’s release also noted that police have not found the suspect but are “actively seeking a known individual.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360.