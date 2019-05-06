Central US bracing for severe weather outbreak

May 6, 2019, 5:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Heavy rain in Austin, Texas, caused flash flooding and water rescues on Friday, May 3, 2019.PlayKVUE
WATCH Rough weather throughout the Northeast as ominous clouds affect the South

At least 20 tornadoes have been reported over the last 24 hours from Texas to Nebraska as more severe weather targets the central U.S.

The Plains and Midwest are bracing for a storm outbreak this week that's likely to include damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. Flash flooding also remains a significant threat.

Severe weather is moving into the Plains.

Yet another system is heading from the Rockies into the Plains by midweek, with greater tornado risks possibly seen as early as Tuesday.

Large parts of Texas and Oklahoma are expecting severe storms this week.

Throughout the next few days, this outbreak of severe weather is expected to deliver massive amounts of rainfall from Texas all the way up into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions, which could see more flash flooding as well -- especially toward the end of the week.

Heavy rain is expected throughout much of the U.S. this week.
