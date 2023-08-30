Charges won't be filed in fatal shooting of college student who tried to enter wrong house

The shooting happened early Saturday near the University of South Carolina.

No charges will be filed against a homeowner who shot and killed a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student who accidentally tried to enter the wrong house on the street where he lived and was mistaken for a burglar, police said Wednesday.

The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Department said that after consulting with prosecutors, charges will not be filed against the homeowner who shot and killed Nicholas Anthony Donofrio early Saturday morning.

