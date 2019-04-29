Chase bank's attempt at humor ended badly Monday when it was forced to delete a tweet with the MondayMotivation Twitter hashtag.

The tweet seemed to shame a fictional respondent about having too little money due to profligate spending habits. It was deleted but can be seen in a screengrab captured by ABC News:

This did not go over well, especially as the tweet came amid escalating national conversations about wage stagnation, economic inequality, student loan debt and more.

The replies ranged from the straight up profanity, to links about JPMorganChase’s bailout amid the 2008 financial collapse, to ironic asides about seizing the means of production.

extremely cool tweet here from a bank worth $400B that charges anywhere from $2.50 and $5 for individual ATM fees and $34 per overdraft—both of which are taxes on poor people https://t.co/u8AOlgxdqx — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) April 29, 2019

You: I already do all those things

Bank Account: here's $102 dollars in overdraft fees — *Kriss_Lowrance (@kriss_lowrance) April 29, 2019

In honor of @Chase deleting this tweet, I wanted to share this article, entitled “JP Morgan-Chase paid its billions in fines for mortgage fraud by committing billions in mortgage fraud”https://t.co/ruwDq2qdAW pic.twitter.com/tSQXpd2lKz — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 29, 2019

the only sensible reading of this tweet is that Chase is now accelerationist and wants to provoke the revolution — Parker Higgins (@xor) April 29, 2019

This is definitely motivating me...



To seize the means of production. — grillcover (@bizarrojenkz) April 29, 2019

Chase later apologized, continuing to use the #MondayMotivation theme but vowing to focus on its own improvement.