Chicago mayor criticizes Gov. Abbott's resumption of migrant busing to cities

Chicago has cared for more than 8,000 immigrants since August 2022.

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for resuming the "inhumane and dangerous" busing of migrants to Chicago, citing the city's lack of "shelters, spaces, or resources."

In a letter written Sunday, Lightfoot said Texas intends to begin busing migrants to major cities, including Chicago, this week.

"Your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way," Lightfoot wrote.

A Border Patrol vehicle and bus are parked near a staging area near the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, April 29, 2023. Valerie Gonzalez/AP, FILE

Lightfoot noted that Chicago has cared for more than 8,000 immigrants since August 2022. She alleged that some of the migrants' "urgent needs" were ignored by Texas officials, including some women who were in active labor when bused to Chicago.

"Though I am sympathetic to the significant challenges that border cities face, this situation is completely untenable," she wrote. "The national immigration problem will not be solved by passing on the responsibility to other cities."

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials have encountered over 1.2 million migrants at the southwest border this year, including nearly 1,500 unaccompanied minors. Customs officials have seen an overall 4% increase in land encounters compared to last year, though certain towns such as El Paso have witnessed a 130% spike.

Abbott first directed state officials to transport migrants to Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2022, citing "the burdens imposed by open-border advocates in other parts of the country."

Abbott sent the first bus of migrants to New York on Aug. 5 then another bus to Chicago on Aug. 30. Abbott also sent buses to Washington's Naval Observatory, the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them," Abbott said last year.

The overwhelming number of migrants has prompted criticism from leaders of the impacted cities, who called the actions inhumane and an inadequate response to a national crisis.

New York City, which has received over 30,000 migrants, is on pace to spend over $4 billion between 2023 and 2024 to scale up shelter and services, according to its Comptrollers' Office.

On multiple occasions, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has used sharp words to describe the impact of migrants on his city, remarking in April that the city is being "destroyed" by the crisis. In January, he publicly said New York City has "no room" for migrants.

In her letter, Lightfoot said that while she would prefer to work with Abbott to solve a national issue with federal assistance, she would call on FEMA to withhold aid to Texas if the buses return to Chicago.