4 children, 1 adult killed in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Miller County, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.

Eastbound Highway 54 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. It's since reopened.

MSHP Troop F/Twitter

#MillerCounty - US 54 Final Update:



Family has been notified. This single vehicle crash resulted in one adult & four children being killed. Preliminary details will be released in our online crash reports.



We offer our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this incident. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2019

#MillerCounty US 54 Update:



This is a single vehicle crash.



Vehicle has been removed. Roadway cleanup in progress. Eastbound US 54 will reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/LXr7abqTPE — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2019

More details on the crash are expected to be released Thursday, according to KTVO, a Kirksville, Missouri, ABC/CBS affiliate.

The family of the victims has been notified.