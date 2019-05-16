4 children, 1 adult killed in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

  • ByABC News
May 16, 2019, 7:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle accident in Missouri on May 15, 2019.PlayMSHP Troop F/Twitter
Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Miller County, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.

Eastbound Highway 54 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. It's since reopened.

PHOTO: Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle accident in Missouri on May 15, 2019. MSHP Troop F/Twitter
More details on the crash are expected to be released Thursday, according to KTVO, a Kirksville, Missouri, ABC/CBS affiliate.

The family of the victims has been notified.

