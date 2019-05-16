4 children, 1 adult killed in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

Four children and one adult died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday in Miller County, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.
Eastbound Highway 54 was shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. It's since reopened.
#MillerCounty - US 54 Final Update:— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2019
Family has been notified. This single vehicle crash resulted in one adult & four children being killed. Preliminary details will be released in our online crash reports.
We offer our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this incident.
#MillerCounty US 54 Update:— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2019
This is a single vehicle crash.
Vehicle has been removed. Roadway cleanup in progress. Eastbound US 54 will reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/LXr7abqTPE
More details on the crash are expected to be released Thursday, according to KTVO, a Kirksville, Missouri, ABC/CBS affiliate.
The family of the victims has been notified.