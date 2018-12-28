Three children have died in a house fire in Indiana while a woman and a teenage girl managed to escape the blaze alive, according to state officials.

The fire in Tell City, along the Indiana-Kentucky border, was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, according to Casey Kenworthy, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

IDHS/Twitter

The ages of the children have not been determined, Kenworthy added.

The deaths have left the community in mourning. The Tell City-Troy Township School District said the "community lost three wonderful children, full of potential."

"Our hearts are heavy," the district said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this trying time. Counselors and social workers are standing by to assist those impacted by this tragedy."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Kenworthy said.

ABC News' Cheryl Gendron contributed to this report.