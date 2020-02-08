6 children and their mother die in a fire that destroys home The patriarch of the family was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Seven members of a Clinton, Mississippi, family died early Saturday morning in a house fire, fire officials said.

The mother, aged 33, and her six children perished in the blaze that occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the corner of Old Vicksburg and Hobby Farms Roads. The youngest was a year old, Deputy Fire Chief John Alman told ABC News.

The patriarch of the family escaped the flames and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire took approximately 45 minutes to get under control, said Alman.

Officials have not determined a preliminary cause of the fire that left the detached home charred.

"Fire Marshals are conducting an investigation. While we do not know a cause of the fire, we do not suspect any foul play," the City of Clinton posted from its Facebook account.

The identities of the victims and the surviving member of the family are not being released at this time.

A couple of pets were also in the home and only one survived, Alman said.