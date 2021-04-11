2 climbers rescued in a Utah canyon after being stranded for hours

Photos showed the climbers clinging to the side of the mountain.

Two climbers were rescued off a mountain in Utah after they got lost in the dark.

The hikers set out around 4 p.m. Friday to climb the Scott Room route on Little Cottonwood Canyon, located in the Salt Lake Valley, about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.

After the climbers completed the five-pitch route late in the evening, they could not find the rappel stations to get off the route, authorities said.

A search and rescue team that was familiar with the route was able to use high power lights at the base of the descent to guide the climbers toward the rappel stations.

Photos posted to the search and rescue team's Facebook page show the climbers clinging to the side of the mountain with a spotlight pointed at them.

Everyone was safely off the mountain by 2 a.m., authorities said.