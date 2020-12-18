Coldest air of the season hits US, new storm is expected on Christmas week Some states are seeing more snow than ever.

People are digging out from up to 3.5 feet of snow in parts of the Northeast as temperatures remain cold with bitter wind chills.

Newark Valley, New York, and Croydon, New Hampshire, saw 44 inches of snow Thursday, while Binghamton, New York, saw 40 inches following its biggest snowstorm on record.

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saw 24.7 inches, after also experiencing its biggest snowstorm on record, while southern Vermont saw 42 and Maine saw 28.

Boston saw 13.1 inches, reaching a new daily record.

Most of New York City saw 10.5 inches, thought the Bronx saw up to 12.5 followings its biggest snowstorm in almost five years.

For Philadelphia, it was the biggest snowstorm to hit in two years. The city saw 6.6 inches of snow.

Refreeze and black ice will be the biggest problem Friday and this weekend across the Northeast.

The area will experience wind chills throughout Friday, and some areas in Maine and New England will dip below zero degrees.

The weather will remain chilly though the weekend, with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees below normal, so the snow is likely to stick.

A new storm will make its way across the U.S. during Christmas week, moving from the West Coast to the central U.S. by Wednesday with snow to the north and heavy rain and thunderstorms in the South and Ohio Valley.

By Christmas Eve, the storm will move east with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

On the back side of the storm, with colder air, rain will turn to snow from the Great Lakes down to the southern Appalachians.

Just in time for Christmas Eve, a first-of-the-season arctic outbreak with below zero temperatures and wind chills will hit the Northern Plains and the Great Lakes.