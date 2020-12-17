Nor'easter moving through New England leaving up to 40 inches of snow Two people died in a car pileup in Pennsylvania due to the extreme weather.

A nor'easter has brought more than 3 feet of snow to the Northeast, causing disaster and even death in certain areas.

Two people died and numerous were injured in Pennsylvania after a 30-60 car pileup in Clinton County, as a result of the bad weather Thursday morning.

The place with the most snow as of yet is Litchfield, Pennsylvania, which is seeing up to 40 inches of snow.

Washington, D.C. is seeing just 1 to 2 inches, while Philadelphia is 6.3 inches and New York City and Boston are seeing about 8.

Hartford, Connecticut, has gotten about 10 inches so far and Albany, New York, has gotten 14.

Meanwhile, Binghamton, New York, has seen almost 3 feet of snow -- and it's still coming.

The highest pure ice accumulation is 0.6 inches in southern Virginia, where 37,000 are without power due to the extreme temperatures. Also, the highest wind gusts hit the New Jersey coast, at up to 60 mph.

Thursday morning, the snow is finally leaving New York City and moving through upstate New York and toward New England.

Snow will continue to fall in New England and Boston through the early to mid-afternoon. Over the next several days, temperatures will not warm up much, so most of the snow will stay on the ground.

Black ice will be the biggest problem over the next week, as temperatures overnight will fall well below freezing, producing dangerous invisible black ice on the roads.

The coldest air of the season for the Northeast will hit Friday morning, with wind chills falling to below zero degrees in Maine and hitting single digits and teens for the rest of the Northeast.